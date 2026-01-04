30 killed as gunmen raid village in northern Nigeria

At least 30 villagers have been killed while several others were abducted by gunmen who raided a village in northern Nigeria's Niger state, police said on Sunday, the latest in a cycle of deadly violence in the conflict-hit region.

The gunmen stormed the Kasuwan-Daji village in Niger state's Borgu local government area on Saturday evening and opened fire on residents. They also razed down the local market and several houses, Niger state police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said in a statement.

At least two residents put the death toll at 37 and said it could be much higher, as some people remained missing as of Sunday. Residents also said security forces are yet to arrive in the area, contradicting the police's claim that they have deployed officers to search for those kidnapped.