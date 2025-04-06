DT
PT
Home / World / 300 illegal Afghans rounded up in Pak

300 illegal Afghans rounded up in Pak

Authorities in Karachi have so far rounded up around 300 illegal Afghans to move them to a holding camp after it launched an operation to repatriate them to their country. “We are following orders of the interior ministry and many...
PTI
Karachi, Updated At : 04:53 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Authorities in Karachi have so far rounded up around 300 illegal Afghans to move them to a holding camp after it launched an operation to repatriate them to their country.

“We are following orders of the interior ministry and many Afghans who had Proof of Registration (POR) cards instead of ACC were released,” South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza said.

Since Friday around 300 Afghans holding Afghan Citizenship Cards (ACC), which expire soon, or those without any documentation were brought to the holding facility, Raza said.

He said searches were being conducted daily in Karachi, which has the largest concentration of legal and illegal Afghans, as the law enforcement agencies were directed to enforce the government’s decision to repatriate undocumented foreign nationals.

