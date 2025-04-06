DT
Home / World / 300 Indian origin Pakistani citizens visit Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat

A group of 300 Pakistani citizens of Indian origin, residing in Pakistan's Sindh, visited the Dwarkadhish Temple, Devbhumi Dwarka in Gujarat and offered prayers.
ANI
Updated At : 12:11 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 6 (ANI): A group of 300 Pakistani citizens of Indian origin, residing in Pakistan's Sindh, visited the Dwarkadhish Temple, Devbhumi Dwarka in Gujarat and offered prayers.

One of the devotees expressed his profound happiness and stated, "We are from Sindh, Pakistan. A total of 300 devotees have come here at Dwarkadhish Temple to offer prayers...we are very happy to be here..."

The second devotee stated, "We are very happy to be here, and we have offered prayers at Dwarkadhish Temple. There is brotherhood on both sides, and we feel obliged to be here."

Notably, the Pakistanis are currently in India on a 60-day visa, facilitated by a religious organization in Raipur.

The group, comprising businessmen and professionals from Karachi and surrounding areas, was welcomed at the temple and offered prayers by the temple priest, Paresh Bhai.

The priest expressed his privilege in facilitating their visit and stated that it was a proud moment for him to see the devotees take back memories of their visit to the Dwarkadhish Temple to Pakistan.

Some members of the group mentioned that after taking a dip in the Ganges River, they plan to take some of its water back to Pakistan as a sacred souvenir.

The group has been touring various places in India, including Dwarkadhish Temple, and plans to visit Bet Dwarka, Mount Abu, and other religious sites. They shared their positive experiences of living in Pakistan, stating that they face no difficulties and coexist harmoniously with others.

During their visit, some members of the group sang devotional songs, including "Radhe-Radhe," and expressed their deep connection to the land, stating that they felt like staying in India rather than returning to Pakistan.

The delegation plans to visit Bet Dwarka, a significant pilgrimage site associated with Lord Krishna, on the following day. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

