31 killed in cooking gas blast at eatery in China

PTI

Beijing, June 22

At least 31 persons were killed and seven others injured after a massive cooking gas explosion ripped through a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China on the eve of the Drago Boat festival, official media reported on Thursday.

The blast happened at around 8.40 pm on Wednesday on a busy street in the Xingqing District of Yinchuan, due to a leakage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the operating area of a barbecue restaurant, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Nine persons, including the owner of the restaurant, were detained by the concerned authorities.