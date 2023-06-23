31 killed in cooking gas blast at eatery in China

Beijing, June 22
At least 31 persons were killed and seven others injured after a massive cooking gas explosion ripped through a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China on the eve of the Drago Boat festival, official media reported on Thursday.
The blast happened at around 8.40 pm on Wednesday on a busy street in the Xingqing District of Yinchuan, due to a leakage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the operating area of a barbecue restaurant, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.
Nine persons, including the owner of the restaurant, were detained by the concerned authorities.
