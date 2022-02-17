34 killed in Brazil mudslides

Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro: The death toll from devastating mudslides and floods that swept through a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro has reached 34, according to a statement from local authorities on Wednesday. ap

Ravi in Pak most polluted river in the world

Lahore: The Ravi in Pakistan is the most polluted river in the world, followed by water bodies in Bolivia and Ethiopia, a US-based research academy has said, warning that local populations in these areas are exposed to serious risks. PTI

New headlights won’t blind oncoming drivers

Detroit: The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is about to allow new high-tech headlights that can automatically tailor beams so they focus on dark areas of the road and don't create glare for oncoming drivers. ap

Last freshwater dolphin in Cambodia dies

Phnom Penh: The last surviving freshwater Irrawaddy dolphin on a stretch of the Mekong river in northeastern Cambodia has died, apparently after getting tangled in a fishing net, wildlife officials said Wednesday. The Irrawaddy dolphin, also known as Mekong River dolphin, is classified as an endangered species. ap

Scientists list 45K vulnerable marine species

Sydney: A team of marine experts at the University of Queensland have compiled a list of more than 45,000 at-risk species, showing the extent of the impact global warming and other factors pose to marine life. ians