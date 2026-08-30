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Home / World / 37 killed as Kremlin batters Kyiv area with deadliest strike this year

37 killed as Kremlin batters Kyiv area with deadliest strike this year

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Reuters
Kyiv, Updated At : 01:16 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Firefighters attempt to douse flames at the site of a Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
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At least 37 people were killed after a Russian drone attack on a Kyiv-area ammunition depot sparked a detonation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday, vowing to punish suspected negligence in the second such incident in two months.

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The deadliest Russian strike in the Kyiv area this year came as Moscow’s air attacks on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region dragged into a third straight day, killing residents, damaging homes and derailing daily life.

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Dozens were also injured and hundreds evacuated from the area of the strike late on Friday on the village of Myla, Zelenskyy said, where nearby infrastructure including residential buildings and a facility for the elderly and people with disabilities suffered “significant damage”.

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The attack sparked widespread fires, officials said. Among those killed was the head of a neighbouring village who rushed to help.

“A terrible situation and terrible negligence on the part of those who stored explosives right next to people,” Zelenskyy said in a video address.

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