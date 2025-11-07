38 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval vessels detected near Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], November 7 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Friday said that 38 Chinese military aircraft and 9 naval vessels were detected operating around Taiwan until 6 am today. The ministry said that 31 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

The MND said it has been closely monitoring the situation and has deployed appropriate forces in response.

"38 sorties of PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) Today, 31 out of 38 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence posted on X.

38 sorties of PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 31 out of 38 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/0LlGQ7JsvJ — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) November 7, 2025

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan had reported that 12 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels were detected operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

According to the MND, all 12 aircraft from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the ministry said, "12 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 12 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

The median line in the Taiwan Strait serves as an unofficial boundary between Taiwan and China, but Beijing has increasingly violated it in recent years as part of its pressure campaign against Taipei.

The latest military movements come amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing continues to conduct near-daily operations around the self-ruled island.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump warned China against any military aggression toward Taiwan, saying Beijing "knows the consequences" of such an action.

In an interview with CBS after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said, "You'll find out if it happens, and he understands the answer to that. This never even came up yesterday as a subject... he understands it very well."

Trump declined to reveal his strategy on a potential Taiwan conflict and insisted China "understands what will happen" if it attempts any aggression.

He added, "I can't give away my secrets. I don't want to be one of these guys who tells you exactly what's going to happen if something happens. The other side knows, but I'm not somebody who tells you everything because you're asking me a question, but they understand what's going to happen." (ANI)

