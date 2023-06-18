38 students among 41 killed in Uganda

Kampala (Uganda), June 17
The Ugandan authorities recovered the bodies of 41 persons, including 38 students, who were burnt, shot or hacked to death after suspected rebels attacked a school near the border with Congo on Saturday. — AP
