39 dead in fire at migrant centre

Ciudad Juarez, March 28
At least 39 migrants from Central and South America died after a fire broke out late on Monday at a migrant holding center in the Mexican northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, apparently caused by a protest over deportations, officials said on Tuesday.
Twenty-eight of them were reportedly Guatemalans. Mexican President said authorities believed the blaze broke out after some migrants set fire to mattresses in protest after discovering they would be deported. — Reuters
