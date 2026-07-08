3rd International Technology Congress in Russia to Boost Global Tech Cooperation, Economic Development

Moscow [Russia], July 8 (ANI): The 3rd International Technology Congress (ITC-2026) and the exhibition "TECHNOLOGIES" will be held from September 8 to 10 at the Patriot Exhibition Centre in the Moscow Region, bringing together global policymakers, industry leaders and technology experts to explore new avenues for international technological and economic cooperation, as reported by TV BRICS.

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The event is expected to attract more than 5,000 delegates from over 40 countries, while over 300 organisations will showcase cutting-edge innovations across a wide range of technology sectors.

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According to TV BRICS, the congress will serve as a platform for discussions on the adoption of advanced and knowledge-intensive technologies aimed at strengthening industrial growth, supporting national development projects and expanding access to international markets.

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Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said the congress would provide an opportunity to bring together industry associations from Russia and partner countries to develop coordinated approaches to technological development and industrial modernisation. He noted that the cross-sectoral format would help identify comprehensive solutions while creating fresh opportunities for international collaboration.

The plenary and strategic sessions will focus on issues such as technological sovereignty, sectoral coordination, labour productivity, open architectures and open-source software, highlighting their role in enhancing global cooperation and technology exports.

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The accompanying "TECHNOLOGIES" exhibition will feature dedicated clusters covering artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, intelligent control technologies, industrial software, robotics, computing and data storage, telecommunications, aerospace, satellite manufacturing, space technologies, consumer technologies and video game development.

A special SPACETECH cluster will present the latest advancements in space technologies and services, while the 2nd Inter-Industry Forum on Data Center Infrastructure will discuss scientific and technical policies, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and the development of modern data centres.

Another major event, the ICS Forum on Unmanned Systems, Robotics and Intelligent Control Systems, will bring together developers, manufacturers and end users from sectors including agriculture, healthcare, construction and energy to discuss regulation, industrial design and export opportunities.

The congress will also showcase Russian technological solutions aimed at replacing foreign digital products and encourage cross-sector technology transfer. ITC-2026 forms part of Russia's Decade of Science and Technology (2022-2031) and is supported under the framework of the BRICS Centre for Industrial Competencies under the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO). (ANI)

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