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Home / World / 4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan's Dalbandin

4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan's Dalbandin

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ANI
Updated At : 04:13 AM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Dalbandin [Pakistan], August 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Dalbandin in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday, The Express Tribune reported, citing the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

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According to the Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 35 kilometres, with its epicentre located 100 kilometres southwest of Dalbandin, as per The Express Tribune.

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The district administration said no loss of life or property had been reported so far due to the tremors.

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Earlier in June, three people were injured after earthquake tremors were felt in Balochistan's Barkhan district and adjoining areas, triggering fear and panic among residents.

In May, a series of mild to moderate earthquakes jolted several parts of Pakistan, with tremors reported in Islamabad and Balochistan's Khuzdar district. No casualties or property damage were reported in those incidents.

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Pakistan is considered one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world due to its geographical location along the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide.

Regions such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie near major fault lines, making them particularly vulnerable to seismic activity. Punjab and Sindh, located along the northwestern edge of the Indian Plate, remain vulnerable. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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