Dalbandin [Pakistan], August 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Dalbandin in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday, The Express Tribune reported, citing the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

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According to the Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 35 kilometres, with its epicentre located 100 kilometres southwest of Dalbandin, as per The Express Tribune.

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The district administration said no loss of life or property had been reported so far due to the tremors.

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Earlier in June, three people were injured after earthquake tremors were felt in Balochistan's Barkhan district and adjoining areas, triggering fear and panic among residents.

In May, a series of mild to moderate earthquakes jolted several parts of Pakistan, with tremors reported in Islamabad and Balochistan's Khuzdar district. No casualties or property damage were reported in those incidents.

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Pakistan is considered one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world due to its geographical location along the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide.

Regions such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie near major fault lines, making them particularly vulnerable to seismic activity. Punjab and Sindh, located along the northwestern edge of the Indian Plate, remain vulnerable. (ANI)

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