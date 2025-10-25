4.4K people abused by priests in Italy, claims victims’ group

Nearly 4,400 people had been abused by Catholic priests in Italy in cases reported since 2020, a victims’ group alleged on Friday, renewing pressure on bishops to confront a crisis that has long plagued the world's largest Christian faith.

The unofficial tally by Rete l'Abuso, Italy's largest church abuse victims' group, is based on victims' accounts, judicial sources and cases reported by the media, the founder of the association Francesco Zanardi said.

Rete l'Abuso did not say how far back the alleged abuse cases occurred.