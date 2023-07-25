 Rs 4,707 cr dues towards CISF for airport security : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Rs 4,707 cr dues towards CISF for airport security
IN PARLIAMENT

Rs 4,707 cr dues towards CISF for airport security

Rs 4,707 cr dues towards CISF for airport security


Tribune News Service

A whopping sum of over Rs 4,707 crore is due towards the Central Industrial Security Force against services the federal security organisation has rendered to guard 66 Indian airports. The stunning statistic is part of a parliamentary panel report on airport development tabled in Parliament on Monday. The report notes that while 50 Airports Authority of India establishments owe over Rs 1,667 cr to the CISF, 16 joint venture airports owe more than Rs 3,040 cr. “The Ministry of Civil Aviation may examine the feasibility of setting up a specialised security agency for airports only,” stresses the report. TNS

ED sees 93% conviction rate in 9 years

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday informed Lok Sabha that the Enforcement Directorate has reported a conviction rate of over 93% in cases under provisions of the PMLA in the past nine years. The minister also said the ED registered a total of 3,867 cases under the PMLA over the last five years (2018-19 to 2022-23). The agency also registered a total of 18,252 cases under the FEMA during the same time period of five years. TNS

Only one VC from SC in Central universities

There is only one Vice-Chancellor across the 45 Central universities in the country who belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. Besides, one is from ST and five VCs are from Other Backward Classes (OBC), thereby accounting to a total seven from the reserved category across the country, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar told Lok Sabha on Monday. Sarkar was replying to a question on the representation of SC, ST, and OBC communities in the Central universities.TNS

Covid impacted intake of doctors in forces

The Ministry of Defence on Monday told Parliament that it was facing a shortage of doctors as recruitment was impacted due to Covid during 2021 and 2022. “Efforts are being made to cover this in future recruitment,” the MoD said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha. At the moment, there are 730 vacancies of doctors in the three armed services. The Army has the maximum shortage of 598 doctors. The Navy and Indian Air Force have a shortfall of 20 and 12 doctors, respectively. TNS

1,299 girls in 33 Sainik Schools: MoD

Two years after the Ministry of Defence (MoD) allowed Sainik Schools to admit girls, there are 1,299 girl students across 33 such schools. The schools are administered by the Sainik School Society under the MoD. In Northern India, the Sainik Schools at Kapurthala has 37 girls, Kunjpura 47, Nagrota 36, Rewari 334 and Sujanpur Tira has 41. Apart from 33 schools of the society, the MoD has partnered with 33 private schools and these have 303 girl students.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

2
Punjab

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

3
Diaspora

Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada

4
Punjab

Punjab governor calls special Assembly session 'patently illegal', fate of 4 Bills hangs in balance

5
Chandigarh

IAF officer killed during robbery bid cremated at Mohali

6
Delhi

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

7
Nation

Anju’s Facebook friend in Pakistan says she will return to India on August 20, no plan to marry her

8
Nation

Maharashtra assistant commissioner of police shoots dead wife and nephew before killing self

9
Nation

Supreme Court stays Varanasi court order for ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex for 2 days

10
Nation

Rumour of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Top News

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

Women-led mob sets houses, school afire | Union Minister Ran...

Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states

SC orders two-day stay on ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

SC orders two-day stay on ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

Pay Rs 415 cr in 2 months or ad budget will be attached, it ...


Cities

View All

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Money laundering case: Apex court extends Satyendar’s interim bail by five weeks

Police issue 12,000 challans for traffic violations in Delhi

Ice cream vendor dead as speeding SUV hits cart in Noida

Six suspects of high-profile robbery held in Noida after gunfight with cops

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Flood-hit villagers write to PM Modi, CM for relief

Residents outraged over Manipur violence

Once elected, leaders get into mining business, ruin us

Education Department teams visit flood-hit schools to assess damage