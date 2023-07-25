Rs 4,707 cr dues towards CISF for airport security

Tribune News Service

A whopping sum of over Rs 4,707 crore is due towards the Central Industrial Security Force against services the federal security organisation has rendered to guard 66 Indian airports. The stunning statistic is part of a parliamentary panel report on airport development tabled in Parliament on Monday. The report notes that while 50 Airports Authority of India establishments owe over Rs 1,667 cr to the CISF, 16 joint venture airports owe more than Rs 3,040 cr. “The Ministry of Civil Aviation may examine the feasibility of setting up a specialised security agency for airports only,” stresses the report. TNS

ED sees 93% conviction rate in 9 years

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday informed Lok Sabha that the Enforcement Directorate has reported a conviction rate of over 93% in cases under provisions of the PMLA in the past nine years. The minister also said the ED registered a total of 3,867 cases under the PMLA over the last five years (2018-19 to 2022-23). The agency also registered a total of 18,252 cases under the FEMA during the same time period of five years. TNS

Only one VC from SC in Central universities

There is only one Vice-Chancellor across the 45 Central universities in the country who belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. Besides, one is from ST and five VCs are from Other Backward Classes (OBC), thereby accounting to a total seven from the reserved category across the country, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar told Lok Sabha on Monday. Sarkar was replying to a question on the representation of SC, ST, and OBC communities in the Central universities.TNS

Covid impacted intake of doctors in forces

The Ministry of Defence on Monday told Parliament that it was facing a shortage of doctors as recruitment was impacted due to Covid during 2021 and 2022. “Efforts are being made to cover this in future recruitment,” the MoD said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha. At the moment, there are 730 vacancies of doctors in the three armed services. The Army has the maximum shortage of 598 doctors. The Navy and Indian Air Force have a shortfall of 20 and 12 doctors, respectively. TNS

1,299 girls in 33 Sainik Schools: MoD

Two years after the Ministry of Defence (MoD) allowed Sainik Schools to admit girls, there are 1,299 girl students across 33 such schools. The schools are administered by the Sainik School Society under the MoD. In Northern India, the Sainik Schools at Kapurthala has 37 girls, Kunjpura 47, Nagrota 36, Rewari 334 and Sujanpur Tira has 41. Apart from 33 schools of the society, the MoD has partnered with 33 private schools and these have 303 girl students.