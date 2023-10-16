4 dead, 153 hurt as quake rattles Afghanistan

PTI

Islamabad: A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan on Sunday, just over a week after strong quakes and aftershocks killed thousands of people and flattened entire villages in the same province. The US Geological Survey said the latest quake’s epicentre was about 34 km outside Herat, the provincial capital, and 8 km below the surface. Save the Children, an NGO, said four persons died and that Herat Regional Hospital had received 153 injured. agencies

Nawaz's party gets nod for rally on Oct 21

Lahore: The Lahore administration has given permission to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party to hold a rally on October 21 at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan where former PM Nawaz Sharif will address supporters on his return to the country from London after four years. The 73-year-old three-time PM, who will end his self-imposed exile in the UK, is expected to lead his PML-N party in the general elections, likely to be held in January next year.

