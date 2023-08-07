4 dead, 51 missing after migrant ship sinks off Tunisia's coast

August 7
At least four migrants died while 51 were missing after a migrant ship sank off Tunisia's Kerkennah island, a judicial official told Reuters on Sunday, adding that all migrants on board are from sub-Saharan Africa.
