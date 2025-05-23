4 dead and 17 trapped in landslides in southwestern China   

Landslides in a rural area in China’s southwestern Guizhou province have killed at least four people with 17 others still missing in the debris, state media said.

Two bodies were found in Changshi township on Thursday, and two others in nearby Qingyang village, where a landslide buried 19 people from eight households, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Most of Guowa township, where Qingyang is located, had lost power after the landslides, a local newspaper reported.

A resident told state media that it had rained all night. A drone video of the area showed a large swathe of brown earth that cut through the green slope of the hilly terrain.