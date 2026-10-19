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Home / World / 4 dead, dozens hurt as major fire engulfs Canadian military base

4 dead, dozens hurt as major fire engulfs Canadian military base

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Reuters
Reuters, Updated At : 01:27 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Paramedics put an injured person into an ambulance at the Wainwright Health Centre in Alberta. Photo: AP
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The Canadian Government on Sunday said a weekend fire at an Alberta military base killed at least four people and seriously injured dozens in what Prime Minister Mark Carney called one of the worst peacetime tragedies ever for Canada's armed forces on home soil.

"The nation is in mourning for those brave members of our armed forces whom we have lost," Carney said Sunday, adding that he had ordered flags on federal buildings across the country to be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims.

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CBC, the government-funded national broadcaster, previously reported seven deaths at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright, citing unnamed sources. Authorities have said the situation was evolving, and that they would not confirm casualty figures until the next of kin had been notified. CFB Wainwright had 1,310 military and civilian personnel stationed there as of 2021, according to census data.

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