4 dead in Austrian Alps avalanche

Vienna: An avalanche killed four persons in the Austrian state of Tyrol on Friday and left one missing, officials said. The avalanche occurred near the Austrian-Swiss border in the Spiss municipality. AP
1,800-yr-old Buddhist artefacts found in Pak
Peshawar: Archaeologists in Pakistan have discovered over 400 precious 1800-year-old Buddhist artefacts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The discovery was made in Babu Dheri village of Swabi district.
