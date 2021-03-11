4 die in two more US shootings, Joe Biden again calls for tougher laws

Washington, June 3

Three persons, including the gunman, were killed on Thursday during a shooting incident outside a church at Ames in Iowa state, authorities said. In another incident, a tribal police officer was fatally shot at a traffic stop in Arizona’s Whiteriver town. Another officer was injured and the suspect killed.

Ames’ Cornerstone Church released a statement confirming the women killed were “young members of our community", but did not give other details about the victims or shooter, citing the ongoing police investigation.

Time to act How much more carnage are we willing to accept? If legislators fail to act, voters should use their outrage to turn it into a central issue in November’s midterm elections. —Joe Biden, US president

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said the shooting was an “act of senseless violence”. The incident in Ames follows several high-profile mass shootings in the recent weeks.

Earlier on Thursday, President Joe Biden called on Congress to take action on gun violence. “Enough, enough,” Biden exclaimed over and over as he delivered an impassioned address to the nation imploring Congress to take action against gun violence after mass shootings he said had turned schools, supermarkets and other everyday places into “killing fields". — Agencies

#joe biden