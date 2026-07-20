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Home / World / 4 Indian nationals killed and one critically injured in attack on vessel Golden Leo at Odesa port in Ukraine: MEA

4 Indian nationals killed and one critically injured in attack on vessel Golden Leo at Odesa port in Ukraine: MEA

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ANI
Updated At : 10:18 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Four Indian nationals have been killed in an attack on the vessel MV Golden Leo during departure from the port of Odesa in Ukraine on Sunday evening, while one is critically injured.

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The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the death toll in an official statement, noting that at the time of the incident, the vessel had 17 crew members on board, including 5 Indians.

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"On the evening of 19 July 2026, the vessel MV GOLDEN LEO was attacked while departing the port of Odesa. At the time of the incident, there were 17 crew members on board, including 5 Indian nationals. As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition," the MEA stated.

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The MEA expressed condolences to the bereaved families and stated that India's mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation while assuring assistance to all those affected.

Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery.

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Furthermore, the MEA strongly condemned the attack and emphasised that "targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided."

This statement comes as the Ukrainian Navy accused Russia of launching a missile attack on a civilian vessel, Golden Leo, carrying a cargo of grain late Sunday evening (local time).

In an official statement posted, the Ukrainian Navy stated that, " Russian occupiers launched a strike using three Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles against the civilian bulk carrier GOLDEN LEO (flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau, owned by Turkey). At the moment of the attack, the vessel was moving out of the combat zone carrying a cargo of grain."

The Navy further stated that the impact of the strike hit the starboard side of the superstructure, causing a fire on board. It noted that 5 people were killed while the fate of another 5 crew members remains unknown.

"Search operations are currently underway. The technical condition of the vessel is being assessed," it stated.

The statement further said that the units of the Navy along with the Maritime Search and Rescue Service were deployed immediately to assist.

It added that as of of 10:30 PM on Sunday, "eight crew members have been evacuated to a hospital in Odesa."

The Ukrainian navy expressed strong condemnation of the Russian strike, recognising it as an "act of terror."

"This is yet another targeted strike by Russia against an unarmed civilian vessel flying a foreign flag, which posed no military threat. The attack is an act of terror against peaceful shipping and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law," the Navy stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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