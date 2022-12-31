4 Indian pupils die in Crimea crash

New Delhi, December 30
Four Indian medical students died on the spot after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Simferopol, Crimea, the media reported. While two students were in their third year of college, two others were in the fourth year.
A preliminary police investigation revealed that the person driving the car lost control of Renault Logan, which crashed into a tree. — IANS
