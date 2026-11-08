Cairo [Egypt], November 8 (ANI): At least four people were killed and 88 others injured after a train collision and derailment in Egypt's Giza Governorate, with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressing condolences to the victims' families and directing authorities to provide medical assistance to the injured and investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population, several passenger train carriages derailed following the accident on the Cairo-Aswan agricultural route near the Gerza junction in Giza Governorate.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Health said Health and Population Minister Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar was closely monitoring the medical response and the condition of those injured in the incident.

"Health Minister monitors emergency and medical services following the El-Ayyat train accident in Giza Governorate," the ministry said, while announcing the preliminary casualty figures.

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The ministry confirmed that 88 people had sustained injuries, while four passengers had died in the accident.

It further stated that 72 ambulances were deployed to transport and evacuate the injured and provide emergency assistance at the accident site.

Providing details of the hospital admissions, the ministry said 49 injured passengers were taken to El-Wasta Hospital, 29 to El-Ayyat Hospital and another 10 to Atfih Hospital.

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The ministry also confirmed that four bodies had been recovered, including two at El-Wasta Hospital, one at Atfih Hospital and one at the accident site.

According to the ministry, Abdel Ghaffar directed all health facilities in Giza and Beni Suef governorates to increase their preparedness and ensure that the injured received all necessary medical and emergency support.

"The Ministry of Health and Population confirms that it is continuing to closely monitor the injured patients’ health and provide them with full medical care," the ministry said in its statement.

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It also extended condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed concern over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

In a post on X, Sisi said, "I am following the aftermath of the train collision with great concern and extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, along with my sincere wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured."

The Egyptian President further said that he had directed the concerned state agencies to ensure medical assistance for the injured and conduct an investigation into the incident.

"I have directed state agencies to provide the necessary medical care, promptly investigate the circumstances of the accident, and hold accountable anyone found to have been negligent," Sisi said.

According to authorities, several carriages were derailed after one train collided with the rear of another between Kafr Ammar and Al-Raqqa stations in Giza, near the Egyptian capital Cairo.

The collision triggered emergency response operations, with ambulances deployed to evacuate passengers and transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

The Ministry of Health said it was continuing to monitor the condition of the injured and coordinate medical services to ensure they received the required treatment.

Authorities are also expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, following the President's directive to establish the cause of the accident and ensure accountability in cases of negligence. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)