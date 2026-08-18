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Home / World / 4 killed, 9 injured in shooting at high school in southern Philippines

4 killed, 9 injured in shooting at high school in southern Philippines

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ANI
Updated At : 11:33 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Manila [Philippines], August 18 (ANI): Four people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting incident at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University in southern Philippines on Tuesday, according to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in the region, the Manila Times reported.

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As per the news report, the victims included two security guards and two high school students, including the suspected shooter, whose identities have been withheld.

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The shooter was identified as a male fourth-year high school student whose father reportedly worked at the Zamboanga City Customs Office. He was armed with a Glock 9-millimetre assault rifle (M16).

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The Department of Education said it was "gravely concerned" over the shooting and stood with the Ateneo de Zamboanga community during the difficult time, according to the Manila Times.

It said it was "ready to extend whatever support and assistance we can to the affected learners, families, school personnel, and concerned authorities."

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"We are also coordinating with mental health partners to provide Psychological First Aid and psychosocial support to those affected," the department said.

According to the news report, the department urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and sharing sensitive photos, videos or details about the incident, particularly as minors were involved.

Meanwhile, Ateneo de Zamboanga University said in a Facebook post that its Grade School students were with their class moderators and were safe and accounted for.

The school suspended classes for its Senior High School, while the situation in its Junior High School Department was under control.

The Philippine National Police (PNP), in an initial report, said it was investigating the background of the Grade 9 shooter and how he managed to bring a pistol and rifle inside the campus.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr ordered police to coordinate with school authorities and other concerned agencies to ensure the safety and orderly movement of students, faculty and school personnel.

"The situation is now under control. The PNP likewise encourages parents and guardians to remain calm and follow the school's advisory, particularly on the designated time and arrangements for picking up their children," Nartatez said in a statement.

"This will help ensure an orderly process and allow responding personnel to carry out their responsibilities without unnecessary congestion. Authorities are currently establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident," he added, as per the Manila Times. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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