4 killed in Italian helicopter crash during EU peacekeeping operation in Bosnia

Sarajevo [Bosnia and Herzegovina], October 30 (ANI): An Italian Chinook military helicopter crashed during routine training in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday evening, resulting in the deaths of four service members and injuring 11 others, the European Union Force (EUFOR) stated.

The fatal crash took place in the Gorice sector near Brčko on October 29, 2026. In an official communiqué issued by the EUFOR Public Affairs Office, it was confirmed that the 11 wounded personnel remain in stable condition while receiving medical attention.

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Local emergency medical services from Bosnia and Herzegovina, alongside EUFOR Liaison and Observation Team personnel, rushed to the site, rescued the victims and transferred them to medical centres in Brcko, the statement detailed.

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EUFOR confirmed that no civilians were injured and that no damage was reported to civilian infrastructure, property or vehicles during the incident.

The peacekeeping mission disclosed that a thorough investigation is currently underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Additional bulletins will be published once the facts have been verified, the force noted.

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Furthermore, EUFOR appealed to the public to refrain from circulating unverified rumours or speculating about the identities and nationalities of the service members involved, advising citizens to consult its official platforms for authentic updates.

Expressing sorrow over the loss of life, EUFOR offered its deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and friends of the deceased, acknowledging that it was profoundly shaken by the tragedy.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also shared her grief concerning the helicopter crash involving Italian EUFOR personnel in Bosnia and Herzegovina. In a post on X, she extended her sympathies to the victims, their relatives and all personnel deployed to maintain peace and stability across the region, conveying support and solidarity on behalf of the Italian administration.

The aircraft was deployed under EUFOR, the European Union's peacekeeping mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which currently operates under Italian command. (ANI)

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