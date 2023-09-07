‘4 lakh Indians may die awaiting Green Cards’

Washington, September 6

More than 10.5 lakh Indians are in the queue for an employment-based Green Card and four lakh of them may die before they receive the much-sought-after legal document of permanent residency in the US, according to a new study.

The employment-based Green Card backlog reached a new record of 1.8 million cases this year, according to the study by David J Bier of the Cato Institute, an American libertarian think tank.

About 1.1 million of the 1.8 million cases in the backlog are from India (63 per cent). Another nearly 250,000 are from China (14 per cent), it said.

The backlog consists of immigrants who are waiting to receive green cards, primarily the result of low Green Card caps for employer-sponsored immigrants and investors.

New applicants from India will face a lifetime wait, and more than 4,00,000 will die before they receive a Green Card, it said.

The process starts when an employer files a petition for a worker. If no Green Card is available under the caps, the petition is wait-listed until a spot opens. Finally, a worker may file to adjust their status to permanent residence (the green card application) when a green card cap spot is available to them. — PTI

lifetime of waiting

As no country may receive more than 7 per cent of the green cards (the country caps) unless they would otherwise go unused, the 1.1 million cases from Indians in the backlog bear most of the burden of the broken system, the study said.

