4 Pak soldiers dead as ultras strike army base

PTI

Islamabad, July 12

Militants attacked an army garrison in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province in the early hours of Wednesday, killing at least four soldiers and wounding five others. A group of terrorists launched a “dastardly attack” on Zhob Garrison in the north of the province, leading to clashes in which three militants were also killed, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the army stated.

The shootout also resulted in the death of a female passerby and left five other civilians injured. A little known militant group — Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan — claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, without providing any details.

“A clearance operation is underway to apprehend the remaining two terrorists as well,” the statement said, adding that the security forces were determined to thwart “ghastly attempts to destroy peace” in Balochistan.

#Pakistan