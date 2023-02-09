 4 previous instances of Chinese balloons flying over US territory, says Pentagon : The Tribune India

4 previous instances of Chinese balloons flying over US territory, says Pentagon

The balloon was shot down on Saturday off the coast of South Carolina in the Atlantic Ocean

4 previous instances of Chinese balloons flying over US territory, says Pentagon

China has acknowledged that the balloon was theirs but denied that it was for surveillance purposes rather for weather monitoring and that it had drifted off course. Reuters file



PTI

Washington, February 9

There have been four previous instances of Chinese surveillance balloons flying over US territories, the Pentagon said here Wednesday as the military continued with its operation to recover the balloon and its payload shot down by fighter jets.

The balloon was shot down on Saturday off the coast of South Carolina in the Atlantic Ocean. It had hovered over continental America for several days after entering the US airspace on January 30 in Montana.

China has acknowledged that the balloon was theirs but denied that it was for surveillance purposes rather for weather monitoring and that it had drifted off course.

Department of Defense Spokesperson Gen Pat Ryder told reporters that the operation to recover the debris is being carried out by the US Northern Command.

“Sea states Tuesday permitted divers and explosives ordnance technicians to conduct underwater salvage and recovery, and underwater survey activities continue using unmanned underwater vehicles,” he said.

USS Carter Hall remains in the vicinity of the debris field and is leading the recovery efforts. US Coast Guard cutters continue to provide security, and the FBI and NCIS agents continue their work cataloguing debris and transporting it for further processing, Ryder added.

In response to a question, he said the United States is aware that there have been four balloons that had previously flown over US territory.

“This is what we assess as part of a larger Chinese surveillance balloon programme,” he said, adding that this programme is being operated for several years.

“Some of these balloons previously had not been identified. Subsequent intelligence analysis enabled us to indicate that these were Chinese balloons,” the defence department spokesperson added.

“I’m not going into details other than those four we assessed flew over the US. I’m not going to go over specifically what they tracked other than what we’ve acknowledged publicly that we know that they were looking to surveil strategic sites, to include some of our strategic bases in the continental United States,” Ryder said.

He refrained from giving the specific location from where China launched the surveillance balloon but said that last week provided the United States with a unique opportunity to learn a lot more about the programme.

When the balloon entered the continental United States, the US began to develop options on how to take it down and address this threat, Ryder said.

“We wanted to wait until it was over water so that we could mitigate any potential civilian harm or property damage and use this as an opportunity to better understand the Chinese surveillance balloon programme to increase our ability to track these kinds of objects,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Senators Roger Wicker, a ranking member on Senate Armed Services Committee, and Marco Rubio, vice-chairman on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Wednesday sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines asking questions about the Joe Biden Administration’s decision-making process related to the incursion of the Chinese balloon.

“This incident is only the latest in a series of increasingly brazen violations of our nation’s sovereignty by the Chinese Communist Party,” Wicker and Rubio wrote.

“It is also hard to separate Beijing’s intent to conduct new forms of reconnaissance over our most important nuclear weapons sites from the recent news that Chinese ground-based nuclear launchers now outnumber ours,” they said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can't destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

2
Chandigarh

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

3
Haryana

Haryana suspends costly housing plan in Gurugram, Faridabad

4
Punjab

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

5
Nation

Leopard injures 10 people at Ghaziabad court complex, tranquilised after 4-hour operation

6
Punjab

Policemen attacked with swords in Mohali, 40 hurt

7
Haryana

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

8
Himachal

SC collegium recommends appointment of Justice Sabina as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

9
Nation

It is clear PM Modi protecting Adani: Rahul Gandhi

10
Trending

Watch: Kiara Advani with hubby Sidharth Malhotra in first pics from her in-laws' house

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

PM Modi replies on Motion of Thanks on President’s Address amidst slogan-shouting by opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha

PM Modi replies on Motion of Thanks on President’s Address amidst slogan-shouting by opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha

Takes swipe at protesting opposition members, saying their a...

Supreme Court agrees to hear on Friday plea seeking probe into Hindenburg Research report on Adani firms

Supreme Court agrees to hear on Friday plea seeking probe into Hindenburg Research report on Adani firms

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has filed the petition, mentione...

ISIL-K threatened to launch terrorist attacks against embassies of India, China, and Iran in Afghanistan: UN report

ISIL-K threatened to launch terrorist attacks against embassies of India, China, and Iran in Afghanistan: UN report

The revelations are made in a report by UN Secretary-General...

PFI wanted to turn India into Islamic state by 2047: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad

PFI wanted to turn India into Islamic state by 2047: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad

The ATS states this in its chargesheet filed in a local cour...

Juvenile held with 15 kg heroin in Amritsar; Rs 8.4 lakh drug money also seized

Juvenile held with 15 kg heroin in Amritsar; Rs 8.4 lakh drug money also seized

Was detained at a police checkpoint on Ram Tirath Road


Cities

View All

Juvenile held with 15 kg heroin in Amritsar; Rs 8.4 lakh drug money also seized

Juvenile held with 15 kg heroin in Amritsar; Rs 8.4 lakh drug money also seized

Amritsar: Hope of cure lures people to churches

FASTag: Rs 60 deducted when the car was parked at home!

Railways earns Rs 30 lakh from ticketless passengers in January

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

No registration of non-EV two-wheelers from Feb 10

No registration of non-EV two-wheelers from Feb 10

Chd Housing Board to clear all pending files in 'mission mode'

Now, Phoenix app to cover students up to Class X

Unprovoked, claim Chandigarh police officials

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Private bank's server room catches fire in Delhi's Greater Kailash

NSE phone-tapping case: Delhi HC grants bail to Chitra Ramkrishna in money-laundering case

ED arrests former Punjab MLA's son in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Leopard enters Ghaziabad court complex, injures three

Mayoral poll: SC issues notices to L-G, MCD

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Latifpura oustees to hold protest outside MLA Sheetal Angural's residence

Vendors protest outside Phagwara MC office

Pesticide residue testing lab to be operational soon in Jalandhar

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inspects public sand mining site at Khoja village

Three of thieves’ gang land in Focal Point police net

Three of thieves' gang land in Focal Point police net

Public sand mines: Prices slashed by 10 times, consumers rejoice

NHAI Regional Officer inspects Elevated Road work

5K invited for ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ at agri varsity on Feb 12

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Farishtey scheme to be launched soon in Pb: Minister

Property tax: MC collects Rs 2.6 cr dues from PSPCL