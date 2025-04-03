Washington DC [US], April 3 (ANI): A group of Republican senators joined Democrats on Wednesday to support a resolution aimed at reversing President Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada, The Hill reported.

The resolution passed by a vote of 51-48 on the same day Trump unveiled a new round of tariffs worldwide.

Four Republican senators--Rand Paul (Kentucky), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and Mitch McConnell (Kentucky)--backed the resolution. Their support came after Trump announced plans to impose a 10 per cent tariff on all imports, as well as higher tariffs on goods from several countries including China, Vietnam, and Japan.

In a post on X, Murkowski wrote, "Today, I voted to terminate the emergency declaration put in place to justify higher tariffs on Canadian imports. While not all Canadian trade practices are fair, I'm keenly aware of the negative impacts in store for Alaskan families and businesses should tariffs drive up the costs of essential goods."

Today I voted to terminate the emergency declaration put in place to justify higher tariffs on Canadian imports. While not all Canadian trade practices are fair, I’m keenly aware of the negative impacts in store for Alaskan families and businesses should tariffs drive up the… — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) April 2, 2025

Democrats framed the resolution as a plea for Trump to stop escalating his trade war with Canada, one of the nation's biggest trading partners. They said Trump's Canadian tariffs would impact an estimated 6.5 million jobs across the country, The Hill reported.

Notably, Trump had imposed 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, as well as 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Trump announced new import tariffs on Wednesday (local time), outlining the rates to be imposed on countries around the world, with India facing a 26 per cent tariff.

Trump's announcement came while he addressed the Make America Wealthy Again Event.

At the event, Trump said, "The United States charges other countries only a 2.4 tariff on motorcycles. Meanwhile, Thailand and others are charging much higher prices like 60%, India charges 70%, Vietnam charges 75% and others are even higher than that."

The US President further said that a 25 per cent tariff would be imposed on all foreign-made automobiles.

"Such horrendous imbalances have devastated our industrial base and put our national security at risk. I don't blame these other countries at all for this calamity. I blame former presidents and past leaders who weren't doing their job...Effective at midnight, we will impose a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles," Trump said.

The import tariffs on other major countries are China (34 per cent), European Union (20 per cent), Vietnam (46 per cent), Taiwan (32 per cent), Japan (24 per cent), India (26 per cent), United Kingdom (10 per cent), Bangladesh (37 per cent), Pakistan (29 per cent), Sri Lanka (44 per cent), Israel (17 per cent). (ANI)

