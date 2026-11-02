41-member Brazilian Army delegation visits India to strengthen defence ties

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): A 41-member delegation from the Brazilian Army Command and General Staff College visited Delhi and Agra as part of its Foreign Study Tour, strengthening defence cooperation and military ties between India and Brazil.

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In a post on X on Monday, the Indian Army said, "Strengthening India-Brazil Defence Cooperation."

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https://x.com/adgpi/status/2117140483898237095

It further stated, "A 41-member delegation from the Brazilian Army Command and General Staff College visited Delhi and Agra as part of its Foreign Study Tour. The delegation visited key defence establishments and places of historical and cultural significance, gaining insights into India's military capabilities, rich heritage and cultural diversity."

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"The visit fostered professional exchanges, strengthened military camaraderie and reaffirmed the growing India-Brazil defence partnership," it added.

The visit comes amid continued efforts by India and Brazil to strengthen defence cooperation and expand military-to-military engagements.

Earlier, the ninth edition of the India-Brazil-South Africa Maritime Exercise (IBSAMAR IX 2026) concluded at Simon's Town, South Africa, on October 20, bringing together the Indian, Brazilian and South African Navies for a series of professional interactions and maritime evolutions.

According to a Ministry of Defence press release issued on October 21, the ten-day exercise comprised harbour and sea phases, during which participating personnel engaged in professional exchanges, operational interactions and joint training. The activities were aimed at enhancing interoperability, strengthening operational cooperation and fostering greater mutual understanding among the three maritime forces.

The participating personnel gained insights into each other's procedures, capabilities and methods of operating at sea. These interactions helped build familiarity and confidence among the participating Navies, enabling them to work together with enhanced synergy in the maritime domain.

Addressing the gathering at the closing ceremony, the Commanding Officer of INS Tarkash highlighted that exercises such as IBSAMAR provide a unique platform for translating longstanding diplomatic relationships into meaningful naval cooperation.

He underscored that the true strength of such exercises lies not only in conducting joint evolutions at sea but also in the relationships forged among personnel through shared experiences, professional exchanges and mutual learning.

The Ministry of Defence stated that IBSAMAR exemplifies the enduring maritime relationship between India, Brazil and South Africa, which share a common interest in safe, secure and stable seas.

The trilateral exercise provides an avenue for the three Navies to address common maritime challenges, exchange best practices and strengthen their ability to operate together, thereby contributing to a peaceful maritime environment.

The exercise also reaffirmed the importance of jointmanship at sea, with interoperability developed through repeated interactions, common training and a shared understanding of maritime operations. Professional bonds forged among the crews of participating assets are expected to strengthen institutional linkages and lay the foundation for future cooperation.

The successful conclusion of IBSAMAR IX 2026 underscored the shared commitment of India, Brazil and South Africa to strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing interoperability in support of safe, secure and open seas underpinned by a rules-based order. (ANI)

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