41,651 compensation claims for war damages filed in Israel

ANI
Updated At : 07:40 AM Jun 26, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], June 26 (ANI/TPS): Since the outbreak of the war with, teams from the Israel Tax Authority's Compensation Fund - Property Tax, accompanied by engineers and appraisers, have been in the various arenas and are providing initial assistance to citizens whose homes and property have been damaged, in cooperation with representatives of local authorities operating in the field.

So far, 41,651 claims have been received by the compensation fund centers since the beginning of the war, of which 32,975 are for damage to buildings, 4,119 for damage to vehicles, and 4,456 for damage to contents and equipment. It is estimated that there are thousands more buildings that were damaged for which no claims have yet been filed.

Below is the distribution of claims by metropolitan centers:

Tel Aviv: 26,084

Ashkelon: 12,364

Acre: 2,750

Tiberias: 226

Central Areas: 114

Jerusalem: 104

Kiryat Shmona: 9 (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

