42 killed as bus falls into ravine in Balochistan, three rescued

Islamabad, January 29

At least 42 persons, including women and children, were killed on Sunday after a speeding passenger bus crashed into a pillar of a bridge and fell into a ravine in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, according to the officials.

Only three people, including a child and a woman, could be rescued, an official said, adding that the death toll could rise as the injured were in critical condition.

The bus was carrying 48 people from provincial capital Quetta to Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, when it crashed into the pillar and subsequently careened into a ravine before catching fire in the Lasbela area, the ssistant commissioner, Lasbela Hamza Anjum, said.

6.3-magnitude quake jolts several parts of Pakistan

“The speeding bus crashed into the pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn near Lasbela and fell into a ravine and then caught fire,” he told the media. Anjum said till now 42 bodies have been recovered from the accident site.

“There were a total of 48 people on the passenger coaster,” he said.

He said the bodies were charred beyond recognition and DNA testing will be done for the identification of the deceased.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan on Sunday but so far there was no report of any loss to life or property. According to the Meteorological Department, the earthquake’s depth was 150 km with the epicentre being in Tajikistan.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah extended his condolences to the bereaved families. — PTI

17 students die as boat capsizes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa