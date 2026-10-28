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Home / World / "4200 Indians chose Sweden for highes studies in 2026, want to increase the number": Swedish Ambassador Menander

"4200 Indians chose Sweden for highes studies in 2026, want to increase the number": Swedish Ambassador Menander

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ANI
Updated At : 09:12 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Sweden is looking to attract more Indian students and skilled professionals as the two countries deepen their strategic partnership, with 4,200 Indians choosing the Nordic country for higher education last year, Swedish Ambassador to India Petra Menander said.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 'Study in Sweden' fair, where representatives from 13 Swedish universities are interacting with prospective students, Menander highlighted opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), research and industry-linked education.

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“I think it will be very helpful because the universities are here. They can all talk about their special offers, and also how it works with application, and what it's like to live in the places where the universities are. And I'm very happy that they're here,” Menander said, explaining how the fair could help students understand admission procedures and university offerings.

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Highlighting the growing Indian student community in Sweden, she said, “Last year, there were 4,200 Indians who decided to go to Sweden for higher education. And they are spread all over Sweden, so there's quite a community, including also those Indians already working in Sweden.”

She identified science, technology, engineering and mathematics as areas in which Sweden has particular strengths and attracts student interest.

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On plans to increase Indian enrolment, Menander said there was no specific numerical target but emphasised the importance of expanding educational exchanges and attracting skilled professionals from India.

“I think there's no, as far as I know, no real target, but we know that we definitely need to increase, both on studies and also on talented people from India going to Sweden for work,” she said, adding that Sweden also wants more students and professionals from its own country to come to India.

Addressing employment opportunities after graduation, Menander said international students could stay in Sweden for a period after completing their studies to seek employment. Those who secure jobs can apply for work permits through their employers.

She also highlighted Sweden's innovation ecosystem, research-intensive sectors and close links between universities and companies as key advantages for Indian students.

“Oh, for many reasons! But I think, first of all, because Sweden is a top innovation country. They end up in a very strong, high-tech, research-intensive area,” she said, also pointing to the country's quality of life and industry exposure offered through university programmes.

On visa procedures, Menander said the process was generally smooth and that Sweden's visa team was participating in the fair to explain application requirements.

The ambassador said Swedish universities generally operate from Sweden but maintain close collaborations with Indian institutions and researchers.

The fair forms part of broader efforts to implement the India-Sweden strategic partnership, with education, research, skilled mobility and economic cooperation among the key areas of engagement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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