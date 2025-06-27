4415 Indians evacuated from conflict zones in Iran, Israel via 19 special flights: MEA

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Indian government has initiated Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from conflict zones in Iran and Israel amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The operation, which began on June 18, has successfully evacuated over 4415 Indian nationals so far.

"A total of 4415 Indian nationals (3597 from Iran and 818 from Israel) have been evacuated so far using 19 special evacuation flights, including 3 IAF C-17 aircraft. 14 OCI card-holders, 9 Nepali nationals, 4 Sri Lankan nationals and 1 Iranian spouse of an Indian national were also evacuated from Iran," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"The evacuated Indian nationals included more than 1500 women and 500 children," it added.

According to MEA, on 17-18 June, Indian Missions in Tehran, Yerevan, and Ashgabat coordinated the evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran through land border crossings to Armenia and Turkmenistan. Special evacuation flights commenced on 18 June and facilitated the return of Indian nationals to New Delhi.

The majority of evacuations were carried out through Mashhad, following Iran's opening of its airspace for evacuation flights under Operation Sindhu on June 20 at India's request.

"We thank the Government of Iran for this gesture. A total of 3597 Indian nationals -- including students, workers, professionals, pilgrims and fishermen - from more than 15 Indian states - were brought back to India from Yerevan, Ashgabat and Mashhad from June 18 to 26using 15 special evacuation flights," as per MEA.

The Israel leg of Operation Sindhu commenced on June 23. Indian Missions in Tel Aviv, Ramallah, Amman and Cairo facilitated the movement of Indian nationals across land borders to Jordan and Egypt.

A total of 818 Indian nationals were evacuated, including students, workers and professionals. They were evacuated from Amman and Sharm al Sheikh from June 22 to 25 using four evacuation flights including 3 IAF C-17 aircraft.

MEA noted that, "in view of the reopening of the airspace, evacuation operations were halted on June 25. Further actions will be taken based on the evolving situation in West Asia."

The Government of India is deeply committed to the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad. Under PM Narendra Modi's guidance, Operation Sindhu is another demonstration of this commitment, said the MEA.

"We thank the Governments of Iran, Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Armenia and Turkmenistan for their support during Operation Sindhu. Indian Missions will stay engaged with host Governments and the Indian community in Iran, Israel and the wider West Asia region," it added. (ANI)

