45 held after violent Lanka protests

Tribune News Service

Colombo, April 1

At least 45 persons were arrested and a curfew briefly imposed in most parts of Colombo city after hundreds of protesters gathered outside the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa demanding his resignation for failing to address the worst economic crisis in the island nation.

A foreign exchange crunch in Sri Lanka has led to a shortage of essential goods such as fuel and cooking gas, and power cuts that last up to 13 hours a day.

On Thursday, protesters raised slogans, directing their ire against what they perceive as the Rajapaksa regime's gross mismanagement that has exacerbated Sri Lanka's foreign exchange woes.

They also demanded President resignation.

According to the police, several, including five policemen, were injured in the protest, while vehicles were set on fire as a spontaneous expression of public anger over the current economic crisis turned violent.

A curfew was imposed at midnight on Thursday covering most parts of Colombo district and the suburban police division of Kelaniya but was lifted at 5 am on Friday.

In the Kelaniya area, protesters had blocked the main Colombo-Kandy road. — PTI

Economic crisis

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history

With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts, the public has been suffering for weeks

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has defended his government's actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic-driven

‘Act of terrorism’

Colombo: The Sri Lankan Government on Friday termed the violent demonstration near President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence over the current economic crisis as “an act of terrorism” and blamed “extremist elements” linked to opposition parties for the incident.