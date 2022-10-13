477 whales die in New Zealand strandings

Wellington: Some 477 pilot whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches over recent days, officials say. None of the stranded whales could be refloated and all either died naturally or were euthanised in a "heartbreaking" loss, said Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit group which helps rescue whales. AP

Switzerland told to end discrimination against men

Geneva: Switzerland is grappling with how to respond to a ruling from Europe's top human rights court that Swiss law unfairly discriminates against men — because widowers receive lower state allocation payments than widows do. It has set in motion a debate about whether to give more money to men or pay less to women. AP

Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails

Tokyo: Japan's space agency said a rocket carrying eight satellites failed just after liftoff on Wednesday and had to be aborted by a self-destruction command in the country's first failed rocket launch in nearly 20 years. The Epsilon-6 rocket was not in the right position to orbit around the Earth and its flight had to be aborted less than seven minutes after takeoff. AP

3D-printed ring developed to repel mosquitoes

Berlin: Scientists have developed a new 3D-printed wearable ring designed to repel mosquitoes and other insects for a long time. The active ingredient is first "encapsulated" and formed into the desired shape, such as a ring, which can then be worn and releases an agent that repels insects. PTI

Michelle award to honour student memoir writers

New York: A literary honour will now carry the name of a uniquely successful author: the Michelle Obama Award for Memoir. On Wednesday, Penguin Random House announced the retitling of the prize in its decades-old Creative Writing Awards programme, which also includes categories named for Amanda Gorman (poetry) and Maya Angelou (spoken word). AP

SAVIOURS: Rescue personnel with their search dogs after searching for bodies at the site of a landslide in Las Tejerias, Venezuela. AP