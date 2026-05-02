48 vessels forced to redirect by US in Gulf amid blockade on Iranian maritime assets

Washington DC [US], May 2 (ANI): The United States has redirected 48 vessels in the Persian Gulf, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, over the past 20 days amid ongoing enforcement actions related to restrictions on Iranian maritime assets by the US Navy.

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The update was shared by US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a post on X on Saturday, which said that the USS New Orleans (LPD-18) was operating in the Arabian Sea as part of its deployment during what it described as a blockade of Iranian ports.

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"USS New Orleans (LPD 18) sails in the Arabian Sea during the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, April 28. Over the past 20 days, 48 vessels have been redirected to ensure compliance with the blockade," the post read.

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Washington categorically said that its naval blockade in West Asia applies to Iranian ports and coastline and is not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The development is part of the US increasing its maritime presence to monitor and restrict shipping movements linked to Iran, despite US President Donald Trump stating that his administration has "terminated" the hostilities with the Islamic Republic in the region.

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On Friday, the US President sent a formal letter to the US Congress in this regard, stating that the hostilities with Iran have been "terminated."

"On March 2, 2026, I reported to the Congress that on February 28, 2026, United States Forces had initiated Operation Epic Fury and begun conducting precision strikes against the regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran. I ordered that operation consistent with my responsibility to protect Americans and United States interests at home and abroad, and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests," the letter read.

"On April 7, 2026, I ordered a 2-week ceasefire. The ceasefire has since been extended. There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026. The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated," the letter added.

His statement came as US lawmakers and legal observers marked Friday (local time) as the 60-day deadline since the Trump administration formally notified Congress on March 2 about the start of hostilities involving Iran.

However, Trump dismissed the 60-day limit imposed under the War Powers Resolution as "totally unconstitutional", signalling that his administration would not seek congressional authorisation to continue military operations linked to the conflict with Iran. (ANI)

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