5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Pakistan on Friday evening, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

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In a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 75 kilometres.

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"EQ of M: 5.3, On: 26/06/2026 17:18:49 IST, Lat: 30.273 N, Long: 69.710 E, Depth: 75 Km, Location: Pakistan," the post said.

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Pakistan is considered one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world due to its geographical location along the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide.

Regions such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie near major fault lines, making them particularly vulnerable to seismic activity. Punjab and Sindh, located along the northwestern edge of the Indian Plate, remain vulnerable. (ANI)

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