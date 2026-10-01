5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan: NCS

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Afghanistan on Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:59:20 am IST at a depth of 126 km.

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In a post shared on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.3, On: 01/10/2026 06:59:20 IST, Lat: 35.981 N, Long: 68.700 E, Depth: 126 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

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The NCS located the earthquake at latitude 35.981 North and longitude 68.700 East, around 165 km NNW of Kabul.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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