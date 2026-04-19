5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes western Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], April 19 (ANI/WAM): A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck western Indonesia today.

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A statement from Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the quake occurred 48 kilometres northwest of the Nias area off Sumatra island, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

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Earthquakes frequently affect various parts of Indonesia, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates meet, causing recurrent volcanic and seismic activity.(ANI/WAM)

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