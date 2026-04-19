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Home / World / 5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes western Indonesia

5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes western Indonesia

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ANI
Updated At : 11:00 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Jakarta [Indonesia], April 19 (ANI/WAM): A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck western Indonesia today.

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A statement from Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the quake occurred 48 kilometres northwest of the Nias area off Sumatra island, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

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Earthquakes frequently affect various parts of Indonesia, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates meet, causing recurrent volcanic and seismic activity.(ANI/WAM)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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