5 arrested in Bangladesh over Hindu woman’s rape

Bangladesh Police have arrested five people accused of raping a Hindu woman in a remote village of Comilla district and circulating her video on social media. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a naked woman pleading for the protection of her dignity.

“On June 26, Fajr Ali Fajr (36), father — Shahid Mia, of Ramchadrapur Panchkitta village under Muradnagar police station of Comilla district, was detained and beaten by the people of the area on charges of raping the wife of an expatriate from the same village,” the police said in a statement.

“Later, the injured Fajr Ali fled. Some people present at the scene immediately recorded a video of the victim and spread it on social media,” it added. “A case has been registered at Muradnagar Police Station in this regard. The police have arrested the accused Fajr Ali and four others who recorded the video,” the statement said.

Earlier on May 31, a protest march was organised by various organisations in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka to protest the violence against religious minorities.