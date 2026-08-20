5 Bangladeshi nationals among nine killed in Kolkata hotel fire; four from same family: Deputy High Commission

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 20 (ANI): The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Wednesday said nine people were killed in the fire at Hotel Shikha Inn on Mirza Ghalib Street, including five confirmed Bangladeshi nationals, with four of them belonging to the same family.

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According to the Deputy High Commission, four of the deceased Bangladeshi nationals were from Kushtia and belonged to the same family, while the fifth was from Dhaka. One of the other deceased was an Indian national, while the identities of three victims are yet to be confirmed.

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The Deputy High Commission said six injured Bangladeshi nationals have been discharged, while it continues to coordinate with police and hospitals and has set up a 24-hour helpline.

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"According to local authorities, a total of nine people have died in the fire so far. Local police have confirmed the identities of five Bangladeshi nationals among the deceased," the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata said in a statement earlier.

"The Deputy High Commission has contacted the families of the victims, and four of them have been identified as members of the same family," it added.

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The fire broke out at the hotel in the early hours of Wednesday, killing nine people, including a child. Around 60 people were rescued from the burning building, according to Kolkata Police.

The Deputy High Commission said its officials immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and have been coordinating with local police and hospitals to assist Bangladeshi nationals.

"Officials from the Deputy High Commission are maintaining continuous contact with the hospital and local police to provide round-the-clock assistance to Bangladeshi citizens. A 24/7 helpline has also been established by the Deputy High Commission," the statement said.

It added that the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Deputy High Commission were in close communication with the relevant Indian authorities.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the fire incident.

West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul, who visited the site, said the state government was planning to form a team to check whether hotels operating in the city have valid permits and fire licences.

"We are planning to form a team to check whether the hotels have valid permits and fire licences. Ten hotels are being run across three floors of a single building, with small rooms. This cannot be allowed," Paul said.

She said police were verifying the identities of the victims and assured that action would be taken following the investigation. (ANI)

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