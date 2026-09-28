5 British nationals arrested over UK Air Force base threat released on bail

The UK’s Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) on Monday said that all five British nationals arrested on suspicion of terror charges over an explosives threat to a Royal Air Force (RAF) base have been released on bail.

CTP are leading the investigation after three suspicious vehicles travelling towards RAF Fairford in south-west England were intercepted by armed officers on Sunday.

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It led to the arrest of five men in their 20s in the Whelford area of Gloucestershire on suspicion of committing offences under the UK Explosives Act and further on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

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“I can confirm that following extensive interviews and enquiries, the five men who were arrested are being released on police bail this afternoon,” CTP chief Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor told reporters.

“To be very clear, this does not mean that the investigation is over. They are subject to stringent conditions on their movement and contact with others. They absolutely remain under investigation as we explore multiple lines of enquiry,” he said.

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It came as British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he will chair an emergency ministerial Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA) meeting over the issue, “just to make sure we have the full picture of the full situation, very clearly, in our sights”.

“The [London-based] men are being held under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE) and a custody extension has been secured until later today,” CTP said in a statement earlier.

“Specially trained CTP investigators have been examining the scene overnight and have been carrying out a range of activity, which have led to multiple new lines of enquiry.

“The nature of this investigation means significant numbers of resources, including military assets, remain deployed at the location... At this time, we are working to establish the full circumstances of the activity of those arrested, their knowledge and any motivation behind this incident,” the force said.

Meanwhile, amid speculation, Iran “categorically” rejected any involvement in the suspected RAF Fairford bomb plot and labelled it “Iranophobia”.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London said it “strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran to arrest of five suspects in the vicinity of RAF Fairford base”.

It added: “The circulation of such fabricated speculations, particularly in the aftermath of the criminal acts of aggression committed by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Iranian people, will serve no purpose other than to fuel Iranophobia propaganda in the UK.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to take appropriate legal measures, as necessary, to safeguard the rights and interests of the country and its people in response to misleading and damaging media narratives.”

CTP said a cordon remains in place at the scene in the village as officers work hard to minimise disruption to local communities.

“This is a hugely complex and large-scale operation, involving local and national policing, the MoD [Ministry of Defence], and local agencies, who are working together to progress the investigation and support for the community,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, CTP Senior National Coordinator.

“I am very aware of the levels of speculation about the motivation behind this incident, and the geopolitical questions that are being raised. However, I ask that at this time, CTP are given the space to work carefully and clearly,” she said.

Evans acknowledged the “incredibly disruptive” impact of the investigation for local people and sought to reassure them that her team’s activity is “in the interest of national security, but most importantly in the interest of their own safety”.

“I’d also like to thank the emergency services for their response, including the armed officers who first attended the scene, not knowing what they may face,” she added.

A local farmer from Whelford told reporters on Monday that she initially raised the alarm after noticing “a large group of hooded and masked men” lingering near the treeline.

“I am absolutely staggered that it was left to me as a member of the public to see and report this. I believe that my 999 call foiled whatever plans they had,” she told the BBC.

UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting thanked her intervention but stressed that she had only a “partial picture” of the incident.

“I won’t go beyond that, in terms of commenting on operational security matters,” said the minister.

RAF Fairford has been used to launch US operations against Iran during the ongoing war in West Asia.

President Donald Trump told reporters in the US that the men arrested near RAF Fairford on Sunday were “looking to do big damage”.

“We had them under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our fort, and working with the British worked out great,” said Trump.

“It may have been Scotland Yard, I don’t know. We worked with a lot of them. We had them under view for a long time, and we got them. It was fantastic. Working with Britain, it was an amazing job,” he said.

The incident follows a threat in July by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to attack RAF Fairford after veiled threats against the “British monarchy regime”.