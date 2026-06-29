5 dead in shooting in Germany; suspect arrested
Police say they are conducting a major operation in an area outside the town centre
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Five people were killed in a shooting on Monday in the northern German town of Stade, police said.
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A suspect was arrested, German news agency dpa reported, citing police.
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More information on what happened wasn't immediately available. Police said they were conducting a major operation in an area outside the town centre.
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Stade has about 50,000 inhabitants and is located west of Hamburg.
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