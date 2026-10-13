DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / 5 killed, 30 injured as passenger train derails in Pakistan

5 killed, 30 injured as passenger train derails in Pakistan

The accident occurred at around 5:15 am when the train was travelling from Karachi to Peshawar

article_Author
PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 10:35 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rescue officials said 13 coaches had been cleared, while rescue work was continuing in one coach. Representative Image/PTI File
Advertisement

A passenger train derailed in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Tuesday, killing at least five people and injuring 30 others, police said.

The accident occurred at around 5:15 am when the train was travelling from Karachi to Peshawar, according to police information.

Advertisement

The Rehman Baba Express derailed near Sher Shah Bridge in Multan.

Advertisement

The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital in Multan for treatment, while rescue teams continued operations at the accident site, police and rescue officials were quoted as saying by the Geo News.

Five people were killed and nearly 30 have been injured in the accident, police said.

Advertisement

Rescue officials said 13 coaches had been cleared, while rescue work was continuing in one coach.

A passenger told reporters that workers had repaired the nuts and bolts of coach number nine near Rohri before the accident.

The claim has not been independently verified, and it was not immediately clear whether the reported repair was linked to the derailment, the Geo report added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern over the passengers injured in the accident.

He directed the relevant authorities to speed up rescue operations and ensure the injured received the best possible medical treatment without delay.

The cause of the derailment has not yet been officially established. Pakistan Railways and relevant authorities are expected to provide further details as rescue operations progress.

Accidents on Pakistan’s decaying rail system are common.

In August 2023, the derailment of the Hazara Express near Nawabshah in Sindh killed at least 30 people and injured more than 100, raising renewed concerns about railway safety and maintenance.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts