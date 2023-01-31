5 killed in shelling in Kharkiv, Russia claims territorial gains

Moscow, January 30

Russian forces claimed incremental gains in eastern Ukraine on Monday adding up to their biggest advances in months, after relentless battles that Kyiv described as human wave attacks which showed Moscow had no regard for the lives of its own men.

Send military aid to kyiv: NATO chief to Seoul NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called for South Korea to provide military support to Ukraine in its war against Russia

Seoul has not provided arms to Ukraine, citing a policy of not supplying weapons to countries actively engaged in conflict

Russian shelling killed at least five persons and wounded 13 others during the previous 24 hours, Ukrainian authorities said Monday as the Kremlin’s and Kyiv’s forces remained locked in combat in eastern Ukraine.

The casualties included a woman who was killed and three others who were wounded by the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the country’s northeast, according to regional Gov Oleh Syniyehubov.

Moscow’s troops seized large areas of the northeastern Kharkiv region in the months following its invasion of its neighbour last February.

The administrator of Russian-controlled parts of Donetsk province, Denis Pushilin, claimed Russian troops had secured a foothold in Vuhledar, a coal mining town whose ruins have been a Ukrainian bastion since the outset of the war.

Ukraine’s general staff said Russia had carried out air strikes and three missile strikes in the past 24 hours, one of them on Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine. It is also continuing offensive operations in the areas of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and elsewhere in eastern Ukraine, it said.

Ukraine said it had repelled assaults on Vuhledar and Blahodatne. — Reuters