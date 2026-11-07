Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / 5 killed, over 10 injured in shooting in southern Polish city of Krakow; gunman shot at by police, arrested

5 killed, over 10 injured in shooting in southern Polish city of Krakow; gunman shot at by police, arrested

The perpetrator was shot by police officers and is currently being transported to a hospital

article_Author
Reuters
Warsaw, Updated At : 10:34 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police secure an area near Krakow's Main Market Square after a shooting, in Krakow, Poland, on November 7, 2026. Authorities are investigating the incident. Jakub Włodek/Agencja Wyborcza.pl/via Reuters
Advertisement

A gunman shot dead five people and wounded more than 10 on Saturday in the main square of the southern Polish city of Krakow, police said, before they shot and arrested him.

The injured included two police officers who were hurt in a shootout with the attacker, who police said wore "military-style" clothes. Police said they started to receive reports at around 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) that an assailant had opened fire from a car and shot randomly at people in the square.

Unverified footage shared on social media showed people fleeing the scene as shots and police sirens rang out. Other video showed people lying on blood-spattered paving stones and bystanders trying to resuscitate them.

"I saw shots being fired from the driver's side window, and smoke was coming out. I ran to the police station in the main market square; when I burst inside, it was full of people hiding on the floor," a man who gave his name only as Konrad, and witnessed the shooting, told news website Interia.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X he was being kept informed about the incident in the historic centre of Krakow, Poland's second-largest city, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a major tourist attraction.

"The man was wearing military-style attire," a police spokesperson told reporters, adding: "During the arrest, officers used their weapons, but the man returned fire; as a result, two police officers are among the injured".

"The perpetrator was shot by police officers and is currently being transported to a hospital," police said on X.

Advertisement

Poland's President Karol Nawrocki said his thoughts were with the victims, those affected, and their families.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts