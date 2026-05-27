5 villagers missing in flooded Laos cave for more than week found alive: Rescuers

Five villagers stuck in a flooded cave in central Laos for more than a week were found alive, rescuers said on Wednesday, but two others are missing.

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The villagers entered the cave in Xaisomboun province on May 19, but heavy rain triggered flash flooding that blocked the exit and trapped seven people, according to Lao and Thai rescue teams involved in the operation.

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Bounkham Luanglath of the Lao organisation Rescue Volunteer for People, which has been working closely with local authorities in the rescue efforts, told The Associated Press that five people were found safe and alive but two more are still missing, and the search will continue for them.

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"I'm still shaking. Our team made it happen," he said in a voice message.

A video posted by a Thai rescue group involved in the mission appeared to show the moment divers emerged from the water and discovered the trapped villagers.

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In the footage, the villagers, each wearing a headlamp, were sitting on a rock surrounded by floodwater.