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Home / World / 50 officers from 21 countries visit NCB Ahmedabad, exchange insights on drug trafficking, investigation, enforcement

50 officers from 21 countries visit NCB Ahmedabad, exchange insights on drug trafficking, investigation, enforcement

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ANI
Updated At : 01:47 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Fifty officers from 21 countries visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Ahmedabad as part of an Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme on investigation and prosecution matters organised by Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU).

In a post on X, NCB said that during the visit, the participants were briefed on the NCB's mandate, investigative approaches, drug trafficking trends and best practices in drug law enforcement in India.

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The interaction also provided an opportunity for the participating officers to exchange knowledge, experiences and best practices, strengthening international cooperation in tackling drug trafficking.

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"Participants were briefed on NCB’s mandate, investigative approaches, drug trafficking trends & best practices in drug law enforcement in India," the NCB post read.

The NCB added that the interaction "facilitated exchange of knowledge, experiences & best practices, reinforcing international cooperation against drug trafficking."

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The visit was organised as part of RRU's ITEC Programme on Investigation and Prosecution Matters. The programme builds on RRU's broader efforts to provide specialised training and capacity-building opportunities to international participants in criminal law, investigation and related areas.

The ITEC initiative, a flagship programme of the Government of India, has been used to share India's development experience and expertise with partner countries since its inception in 1964.

Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) is an Institution of National Importance established by an Act of Parliament.

It was established to meet the need for a dedicated national security and police university in India, with a focus on education, research and training across various areas of national security and policing.

The latest interaction at the NCB Ahmedabad comes as India continues to use such international training and knowledge-sharing programmes to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise in tackling transnational crimes, including drug trafficking. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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