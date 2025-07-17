50 people killed in massive shopping mall fire in Iraq

Fifty people were killed in a massive fire in a hypermarket in al-Kut city in eastern Iraq, the state news agency (INA) reported on Thursday, citing the province's governor.

Videos circulating on social media showed flames engulfing a five-storey building in al-Kut overnight, while firefighters were trying to contain the fire.

Reuters could not independently verify the videos.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but the governor said initial results from an investigation would be announced within 48 hours, INA reported.

"We have filed lawsuits against the owner of the building and the mall," INA quoted the governor as saying.