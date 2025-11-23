DT
Home / World / 50 pupils kidnapped from Nigeria catholic school escape

50 pupils kidnapped from Nigeria catholic school escape

253 students and 12 teachers still being held by kidnappers

AP
Abuja (Nigeria), Updated At : 07:48 PM Nov 23, 2025 IST
In this photo released by Christian Association of Nigeria, a man walk past belongings at the St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School after gunmen abducted children and staff in Papiri community, Nigeria. AP/PTI
Fifty of the 303 schoolchildren abducted from a Catholic school in north-central Nigeria's Niger state have escaped captivity and are now with their families, the school authority said Sunday.

The schoolchildren, aged between 10 and 18, escaped separately between Friday and Saturday, according to the Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Niger state and the proprietor of the school.

A total of 253 schoolchildren and 12 teachers are still held by the kidnappers, he said in a statement.

