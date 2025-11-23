50 pupils kidnapped from Nigeria catholic school escape
253 students and 12 teachers still being held by kidnappers
In this photo released by Christian Association of Nigeria, a man walk past belongings at the St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School after gunmen abducted children and staff in Papiri community, Nigeria. AP/PTI
Advertisement
Fifty of the 303 schoolchildren abducted from a Catholic school in north-central Nigeria's Niger state have escaped captivity and are now with their families, the school authority said Sunday.
Advertisement
The schoolchildren, aged between 10 and 18, escaped separately between Friday and Saturday, according to the Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Niger state and the proprietor of the school.
Advertisement
A total of 253 schoolchildren and 12 teachers are still held by the kidnappers, he said in a statement.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement